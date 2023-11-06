TikTok: An Unconventional Source of Career Advice for Gen Z and Millennials

A recent survey conducted ResumeBuilder.com sheds light on the surprising impact of TikTok on career decisions among Gen Zers and millennials. While many dismiss TikTok as a platform for mindless entertainment, it has emerged as an unlikely source of valuable career advice and inspiration.

According to the survey, a staggering 77 percent of Gen Zers actively use TikTok, followed 59 percent of younger millennials and 54 percent of older millennials. Among these users, 27 percent claim to frequently seek career advice on the platform, while 38 percent do so occasionally. Interestingly, a significant portion of respondents (22 percent) admit to rarely receiving career-related guidance on TikTok.

Despite concerns about the credibility of advice obtained from TikTok, two-thirds of those who receive career guidance on the platform express trust in the information they encounter. However, this trust is not unwavering, as 78 percent admit to coming across misleading career-related content from time to time.

The survey also reveals that a surprising number of TikTok creators offer career coaching services, with 62 percent of users encountering such individuals. Astonishingly, 30 percent of these users have paid for the services offered these creators. This finding highlights the entrepreneurial nature of some TikTok creators who have capitalized on the platform to monetize their expertise.

While caution is advised when consuming advice from TikTok, Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre emphasizes the importance of researching the background and qualifications of creators before embracing their advice. Toothacre cautions that not all creators possess the necessary expertise to provide sound career guidance.

Remarkably, the survey indicates that 36 percent of respondents have made career-related decisions based on information gleaned from TikTok. Gen Zers are more inclined than millennials to base their decisions on TikTok advice. Strikingly, 88 percent of those who acted on TikTok advice report positive outcomes, with only a small minority (2 percent) experiencing negative consequences.

TikTok has undoubtedly carved a unique space for itself in the realm of career advice. While it may not be the traditional avenue for seeking guidance, it has proven to be a valuable resource for Gen Zers and millennials seeking inspiration and insights for their professional journeys.

FAQ

1. Is TikTok a reliable source of career advice?

While TikTok can provide valuable career advice, it is important to exercise caution and evaluate the qualifications and credibility of creators before implementing their guidance.

2. How many Gen Zers and millennials use TikTok?

According to the survey, 77 percent of Gen Zers, 59 percent of younger millennials, and 54 percent of older millennials actively use TikTok.

3. How often do TikTok users seek career advice on the platform?

Among TikTok users, 27 percent claim to frequently seek career advice, while 38 percent do so occasionally.

4. Are TikTok creators offering career coaching services?

Yes, the survey found that 62 percent of TikTok users have encountered creators who provide career coaching services, with 30 percent of these users having paid for these services.

5. Have career-related decisions been influenced TikTok advice?

The survey indicates that 36 percent of respondents have made career-related decisions based on information obtained from TikTok.