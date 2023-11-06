TikTok: A Powerful Platform for Career Advice and Decision-Making

TikTok, known for its entertaining and viral trends, has become a game-changer for career advice and decision-making. A recent survey conducted ResumeBuilder.com sheds light on the impact of career-related advice received through TikTok, primarily among Gen Zers and millennials. The survey, which gathered responses from 1,000 full-time workers aged 21 to 40, reveals fascinating trends and insights.

According to the survey, an overwhelming 77 percent of Gen Zers actively use TikTok, compared to 59 percent of younger millennials and 54 percent of older millennials. Among those who use TikTok, approximately 27 percent claim to frequently seek career advice on the platform, while 38 percent do so occasionally. Surprisingly, only 22 percent admit to not seeking advice on TikTok often.

Crucially, two-thirds of respondents who receive career-related advice on TikTok express trust in the information provided. However, despite this trust, a significant 78 percent of those surveyed confess to encountering misleading career-related information occasionally or frequently. As the saying goes, “not everything on the internet is true,” and this holds true for TikTok career advice as well.

Interestingly, the survey discloses that 62 percent of TikTok users have come across creators offering career coaching services. Among this group, 30 percent claim to have paid for these services. It seems that TikTok’s influence has extended beyond casual advice, prompting users to seek personalized and paid guidance from experienced professionals.

While TikTok can be a treasure trove of valuable career advice, caution is advised. Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre advises users to thoroughly research the background of creators to ensure the advice comes from qualified sources. Despite some creators merely repackaging advice from professionals, it is essential to consider their expertise and experience before making any career decisions based on their content.

Overall, the survey reveals that 36 percent of respondents have made career-related decisions based on advice obtained from TikTok. Interestingly, Gen Zers are more likely to be influenced TikTok career advice compared to millennials. Encouragingly, 88 percent of those who made decisions based on TikTok advice report a positive impact on their lives, with only a negligible 2 percent citing a negative impact.

As TikTok continues to evolve, it remains a powerful platform for career advice and decision-making. However, users must exercise discernment, researching and scrutinizing the creators before implementing the advice gathered from the app.

