TikTok: A Surprising Source of Career Advice for Younger Adults

The rise of TikTok has not only captured the attention of younger adults with its addictive dance challenges and entertaining content but has also become an unexpected source of career advice. According to a recent survey conducted Resume Builder, half of Gen-Z and millennial TikTok users turn to the platform for career guidance, with one in five making career decisions based on advice from TikTok creators.

The emergence of TikTok as a platform for career advice coincided with the pandemic. Julia Toothacre, Resume Builder’s resume and career strategist, states that the unique camaraderie that developed during the pandemic spilled over into careers. She explains, “There was so much happening during the pandemic with careers, balancing life, and new opportunities. People saw valuable advice on TikTok and thought, ‘Maybe I should try that.'”

Younger adults seem to trust the advice shared on TikTok more readily than other online sources. Toothacre suggests that TikTok creators appear more genuine to many users. However, it is essential to approach the content with some skepticism. While creators offer a wide range of career advice, including resume tips, interview techniques, and industry insights, it is crucial to discern between personal career experiences and professional career coaching.

Toothacre warns against falling for promises of instant success or miracle solutions. Creators who claim they can secure a job or guarantee resume enhancements may have ulterior motives, such as getting users to purchase their products or services. It is vital to thoroughly vet individuals offering one-on-one career coaching to ensure their knowledge and background align with the seeker’s unique situation.

Interestingly, despite the potential pitfalls, 88% of respondents who made career decisions based on advice from TikTok creators reported positive outcomes. While it is crucial to remain cautious, these young adults have found value in the guidance provided TikTok creators.

The Resume Builder survey included 1,000 respondents aged 18 to 40 and was conducted in October. The complete survey results and methodology can be found on the Resume Builder website.

