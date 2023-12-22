Gen Z Flocks to Snapchat, TikTok, and Disney Plus

A recent report published Insider Intelligence has revealed the preferred social media platforms and streaming services among the crucial Gen Z demographic. While Snapchat takes the lead, it is not the only platform capturing Gen Z’s attention.

Snapchat emerges as the most popular platform among Gen Z, with 51.1% of its US users belonging to this demographic. Millennials come in at 34.3%, followed Gen X at 9.6%, and Baby Boomers at a mere 3%. However, TikTok has been making significant strides with Gen Z as well, as 44.7% of its user base is comprised of this youngest generation. Meanwhile, 33.7% of TikTok users are Millennials, indicating a similar appeal to Snapchat. Gen X and Baby Boomers make up 11.8% and 6.3% respectively on TikTok.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is a noteworthy platform for Gen Z, with 32.6% of its users falling into this demographic. Millennials also make up a significant proportion at 32.7%.

On the other hand, Reddit proves to be more popular among Millennials, with 43.7% of its users belonging to this age group. However, it struggles to capture Gen Z’s interest, with only 28.2%. Facebook, once a dominant force in social media, now only claims 17.4% of its user share from Gen Z. In contrast, Instagram, a subsidiary of Facebook, fares better with 33.7% of its user base from Gen Z. Surprisingly, Facebook is finding favor with Baby Boomers, with 25.2% of its user share belonging to this age group.

When it comes to streaming services, Disney Plus proves to be more popular among Gen Z compared to Netflix. It captures 29.5% of its user base from Gen Z, while Netflix claims 25.5%.

These findings shed light on the shifting preferences of different generations, with younger users gravitating towards visually engaging and easily consumable content on platforms like Snapchat and TikTok. It will be interesting to see how these trends evolve in the coming years and how platforms continue to adapt to meet the needs of their changing user base.