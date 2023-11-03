TikTok: A Surprising Source of Career Advice

In a surprising twist, TikTok, the popular video platform known for its entertaining content, has emerged as an unexpected source of career advice. According to a survey conducted Resume Builder, an increasing number of young professionals are turning to TikTok for job-related guidance.

The survey, which included 1,000 full-time workers aged 21 to 40, revealed that more than three-quarters of Gen Z respondents (ages 21-26) rely on TikTok for career advice. Additionally, 57% of younger millennials (ages 27-33) and 54% of older millennials (ages 34-40) also turn to the platform for guidance.

Among those who use TikTok, a whopping 86% reported that they receive career advice on the platform frequently. Furthermore, an astonishing 36% admitted to making career-related decisions based on the advice they received from TikTok.

While the popularity of TikTok as a career resource is evident, experts have raised concerns about the authenticity and accuracy of the information shared on the platform. Julia Toothacre, ResumeBuilder.com’s resume and career strategist, warned that many creators on TikTok may not provide reliable career coaching, as they often rely solely on personal experiences rather than considering the unique needs and personalities of their followers.

Despite the appeal of TikTok, the survey also highlighted that 78% of respondents encounter misleading information on the platform at least some of the time. This raises questions about whether individuals are turning to TikTok as a replacement for mentors within their workplaces. Alma Derricks, a senior client partner at management consulting firm Korn Ferry, suggests that organizations should focus on strengthening their mentorship systems to provide more accurate and personalized guidance to their employees.

This eye-opening report serves as a wake-up call for companies to reassess their mentorship programs and implement initiatives such as the Cleveland Clinic’s buddy system. By establishing effective mentorship systems, organizations can ensure that their employees have access to reliable and relevant career advice, reducing their reliance on external platforms like TikTok.

