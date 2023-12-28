New Study Reveals Generation Z’s Trust in YouTube, Mistrust in Other Social Platforms

A recent study conducted Business Insider and YouGov has shed light on the trust levels of Generation Z towards various social media platforms. The study, which included a sample of 1,800 Americans spanning across five generations, revealed that YouTube emerged as the most trusted platform among Gen Z respondents, with 59% of them considering it “trustworthy” or “very trustworthy.”

This finding highlights YouTube’s successful investment in its trust and safety team, as the platform has made significant strides in combating bad actors and spreading misinformation. Measures such as the establishment of the Creator Safety Center and the crackdown on medical misinformation have improved the perception of YouTube as a reliable source of information, particularly among teenagers and young adults.

However, the same cannot be said for other social media platforms when it comes to Generation Z’s trust. Instagram, owned Meta, garnered the trust of 40% of Gen Z respondents, but a notable 45% of them found the platform to be untrustworthy. Facebook, with a history of scandals, ranked as the least trusted platform among Gen Z, with only 28% of respondents vouching for its credibility. TikTok fared only slightly better, with a meager 30% of respondents deeming it trustworthy.

While Facebook’s struggles among Gen Z can be attributed to its tarnished reputation, the perceived untrustworthiness of TikTok comes as a surprise. Despite the app’s popularity among Gen Z, the study suggests that security concerns surrounding TikTok have not gone unnoticed this demographic.

In conclusion, YouTube’s investment in trust and safety measures has paid off, positioning the platform as a trusted source of content for Generation Z. Other social media platforms will need to reassess their strategies and address the concerns of the Zoomer generation if they aim to regain their trust and confidence.