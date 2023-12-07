Generation Z Shifts Shopping Habits to Social Media Platforms

A recent study conducted PYMNTS and Amazon Web Services has revealed that Generation Z consumers are increasingly using social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to search for and purchase products. These younger consumers are turning to social media as their primary source for browsing brands, even before consulting search engines like Google.

The study found that 68% of Gen Z consumers searched for products on social media, significantly higher than other age groups. Moreover, 22% of Gen Z shoppers completed a purchase directly through social media platforms, marking the highest shopping rate across all generations. This indicates that Gen Z consumers are particularly responsive to the attractive product offerings they find on social media.

Furthermore, the research showed that Gen Z consumers have a preference for Instagram and TikTok when it comes to browsing and purchasing products. These platforms have become go-to destinations for finding clothing, apparel, beauty products, as well as fitness items and consumer electronics. Surprisingly, over 40% of Gen Z users expressed a preference for Instagram or TikTok over Google for exploring brands, according to additional PYMNTS Intelligence research.

While Instagram and TikTok dominate the social commerce space, other social media platforms are also capitalizing on this trend. Even platforms like Pinterest, not traditionally associated with shopping, are recognizing the rising influence of Gen Z consumers. In fact, Pinterest recently highlighted Gen Z as an emerging powerhouse on their platform, representing their most engaged and fastest-growing audience.

The study also indicates that Gen Z consumers not only shop the most on social media but also spend the most per item. On average, each Gen Z purchase includes four items of higher value, compared to six items for millennials. Gen Z consumers spend an average of $28.5 per item, while millennials spend $20.4 per item.

Given their enthusiasm for shopping on social media, Gen Z consumers are likely to prioritize discounts and promotions, as well as quick shipping options. Retailers and brands are recognizing the potential for growth within this demographic and are actively strategizing ways to engage and cater to Gen Z consumers on social media platforms.

In conclusion, Generation Z is leading the shift towards social media as a primary shopping destination. Their preference for platforms like Instagram and TikTok, along with their high shopping rates and spending habits, make them a significant force in the social commerce landscape. Retailers and brands must adapt their marketing and sales strategies to effectively engage with and cater to the unique preferences of this influential consumer group.