Survey Reveals Gen Z’s Streaming Habits: The Fickle Generation

A recent survey conducted TransUnion has shed light on an intriguing trend among Gen Z consumers – their propensity to cancel streaming subscriptions. The survey, which gathered responses from 3,000 adults aged 18 and older between September 27th and October 2023, reveals that 30% of Gen Z consumers have canceled more than one streaming service in the last six months. Additionally, another 30% of Gen Z respondents admitted to canceling at least one service.

While these figures may seem alarming, it is essential to note that Gen Z’s cancellations were lower than the overall respondents to the TransUnion survey. Among all participants, 24% had canceled one service, and 15% had canceled more than one. Looking at the breakdown for millennials, 32% had canceled one service, while 18% had canceled more than one.

Interestingly, only 31% of Gen Z consumers claimed they had not canceled any service in the last half-year, lagging behind the 47% of all respondents and 40% of millennials. This information highlights how the current generation is the most fickle when it comes to streaming subscriptions.

The primary reason cited respondents for canceling a service was price hikes. Among all participants, a staggering 52% mentioned an increase in pricing as the deciding factor. Specifically, 43% of Gen Z consumers and 53% of millennials had canceled subscriptions due to this rationale. Other common justifications for cancelation included completing a movie or TV show exclusive to a particular platform (29% of respondents), dissatisfaction with the lack of new content (28%), and gaining access to someone else’s login credentials (17%).

In terms of ad-supported services, the survey also revealed intriguing discrepancies between age groups. Roughly one-third (34%) of all participants reported having ads in all their subscription services, while 29% of Gen Z consumers and 40% of millennials fell into this category. Similarly, 51% of Gen Z consumers, 46% of millennials, and 44% of all respondents stated that some of their services included ads. Surprisingly, only 14% of millennials, 21% of Gen Z, and 22% of all participants claimed that none of their streaming subscriptions had any ads.

This survey provides valuable insights into the streaming habits of Gen Z, highlighting their fickle nature when it comes to subscriptions. With a greater likelihood of canceling services and a significant impact from price hikes, streaming platforms must adapt to cater to the preferences and demands of this generation.

