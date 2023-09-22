“Tomato Girl Summer” Fashion Trend Sweeps Social Media

The fashion world is no stranger to unique trends, from Barbiecore to cottagecore. However, a new trend called “Tomato Girl Summer” is capturing attention on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. With over 18 million views on TikTok, this fruity style has taken off and spread like wildfire.

The trend involves incorporating tomatoes into outfits, whether through tomato-themed prints on clothing or accessorizing with fresh tomatoes. Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana has embraced this trend, featuring outfits with tomato designs. The trend extends beyond just tomatoes, with a focus on vibrant shades of red in various holiday-inspired outfits perfect for lounging the pool or strolling along the beach.

Inspired the likes of Sophia Loren and the cast of The White Lotus, Tomato Girl Summer embraces prints and fabrics that evoke a Mediterranean aesthetic. Think cropped peasant tops and straw hats, perfect for a sunny day in Tuscany or an Australian beach getaway. This trend is all about embracing bold colors and vibrant patterns.

The popularity of the trend has also led to increased searches for linen trousers and woven bags suitable for carrying tomatoes. Some see Tomato Girl Summer as a reaction against minimalist fashion trends, while others view it as a natural seasonal shift.

For those looking to embrace the trend, September is the perfect time to start. Consider incorporating pops of red into your wardrobe and experimenting with tomato-inspired accessories. This trend is all about adding a playful and vibrant touch to your summer style, without veering into overly revealing or provocative territory.

