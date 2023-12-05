New Ways to Distinguish Gen Z and Millennials Revealed in Viral TikTok Video

A viral TikTok video has sparked a new debate on how to differentiate between Gen Z and millennials. The video, posted user @ludknee, presents a “test” in which a friend is asked to perform a series of movements to determine their generational affiliation.

In the video, the friend is asked to mime various actions, such as answering a phone, taking a photo, rolling down a car window, and making a heart shape with their hands. The video reveals that millennials tend to perform these actions in an analog way, using older versions of technology and traditional gestures. For example, they might use a landline-style phone, hold an imaginary camera with two hands, manually wind down a car window, and use a specific hand position for the heart shape. The millennial friend in the video is also seen wearing skinny jeans.

On the other hand, the video suggests that Gen Z has adopted a more modern approach to these actions. They use the palm of their hand to symbolize holding a phone and use their thumb to mime pressing buttons on the phone. They might also use electronic gestures, such as swiping a screen for taking a photo or pressing a single button to roll down a car window. Additionally, Gen Z tends to make the heart shape using only the index and middle fingers.

The video has garnered significant attention, with viewers sharing their own experiences and opinions in the comments section. Many users admitted that they still perform actions the millennial way, while others struggled with the Gen Z heart gesture.

Overall, the TikTok video has sparked an intriguing discussion about the cultural differences and technological advancements that distinguish Gen Z from millennials. While these generational markers may not apply universally, they offer insight into the evolving behaviors and preferences of younger individuals.