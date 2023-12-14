Gen Z Dominates Snapchat and TikTok, YouTube Leads in Overall Viewership

Summary: A recent forecast reveals that 51.1% of US Snapchat users and 44.7% of TikTok users will come from the Gen Z age group this year. However, YouTube, despite having a higher overall number of Gen Z viewers, represents a smaller percentage due to its massive user base. Meanwhile, Facebook is experiencing a decline in Gen Z users. Advertisers seeking to target Gen Z can leverage opportunities on Snapchat and TikTok, along with streaming platforms like Disney+ and Netflix. YouTube remains a significant platform due to its sheer size.

According to the latest findings from Pew Research, YouTube remains the top online platform for teenagers, followed TikTok and Snapchat. However, when it comes to Gen Z viewership, YouTube takes the lead overall, as per forecast calculations. Although TikTok has a higher percentage of Gen Z viewers, YouTube’s substantial user base results in a smaller percentage of Gen Z viewers.

Notably, Facebook is losing popularity among the younger generation, with just 17.4% of US Gen Z users expected to be active on the platform in 2023. This significant decline shows that younger users are gravitating towards other platforms that align more with their interests and preferences.

For advertisers aiming to reach Gen Z, there is a significant opportunity to invest in social media advertising on platforms like Snapchat and TikTok. These platforms’ dominance among Gen Z users makes them ideal for targeted ad campaigns. Additionally, streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix also provide avenues to reach this demographic.

While Snapchat and TikTok offer specific targeting opportunities, YouTube’s massive user base makes it a relevant platform for advertisers to include in their strategies. Its wide reach allows for a broader audience pool, increasing the potential impact of advertising efforts.

To effectively engage with Gen Z, it is crucial for advertisers to assess the digital habits of this demographic. Understanding their preferences and behaviors across different platforms will enable marketers to allocate their advertising budgets more effectively.

Methodology: These estimates are based on a comprehensive analysis of survey and web traffic data from research firms and regulatory agencies. The growth trajectory of major video sites, social networks, and gaming sites, along with historical trends, internet and mobile adoption trends, and demographic adoption trends, were considered in generating these forecasts.