Youth Increasingly Turning to TikTok as a Search Engine

A survey conducted Her Campus Media, a US-based Gen Z media and college marketing company, has revealed that young people are now using TikTok as their preferred search engine over Google. This trend is not limited to the United States but is also prevalent in South Africa, where hashtags related to food, hair, DIY, and life hacks dominate the platform.

The survey findings indicate that 51% of the respondents choose TikTok over Google when searching the internet. This shift in preference is attributed to TikTok’s video format of search results, which is considered more engaging and relatable Generation Z. The personalized answers provided on TikTok also contribute to its popularity as a search engine.

What sets TikTok apart is its ability to entertain, educate, and engage users all at once. According to Bianca Sibiya, the platform’s head of content operations for sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok goes beyond being just an app. It represents a new way of discovering information and learning in the digital age.

In addition to using TikTok as a search engine, young people are also heavily influenced the platform when it comes to making purchasing decisions. The hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has become popular, with 62% of Zoomers admitting that videos on TikTok impact their buying choices. Furthermore, they trust influencers and brands more for recommendations than their family and friends.

TikTok South Africa has recently launched the #TikTokThatsHau campaign, where local content creators share DIY videos on topics such as beauty, hair, food, and more. This campaign has gained significant traction and has garnered over 233 million views since its launch in June.

Food is one of the most popular categories on TikTok in South Africa, with hashtags like #recipe and #mzansifoodie attracting a large number of viewers. Local creators, such as @tasneemwags_eats, have gained a following sharing their popular recipes and cooking hacks.

Other popular categories on TikTok in South Africa include makeup and hair tutorials, DIY and life hacks, and educational content. Influencers like afrolecia and ndivhuwo have gained recognition for their tutorials and guides on various topics.

Overall, TikTok is transforming the way young people search for information and discover new products and brands. With its engaging video format and relatable content, TikTok is becoming the go-to platform for Generation Z.

Sources:

– Her Campus Media

– TikTok South Africa