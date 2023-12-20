Study Reveals Top 10 Destinations for Gen Zers to Move in 2022

A recent study conducted Smart Asset analyzed data from the 2022 U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey to identify the cities that attracted the most Gen Z members. The study defines Gen Z as individuals between the ages of 18 to 24, although other sources may have slightly different parameters.

The top 10 cities that emerged as the most popular destinations for Gen Zers in 2022 include Ann Arbor, Michigan; Provo, Utah; Boulder, Colorado; College Station, Texas; Athens, Georgia; Tallahassee, Florida; Berkeley, California; Gainesville, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; and Syracuse, New York. These cities were chosen based on the influx of Gen Zers relocating for various reasons such as higher education, career opportunities, and a desire for new experiences.

While the study did not specify the exact motivations behind Gen Zers’ choices, it is believed that factors like prestigious universities, job prospects, vibrant social scenes, and cultural amenities may have contributed to the appeal of these cities.

Conversely, the study also highlighted cities with the lowest rates of Gen Z relocation. Places like Fontana, Concord, Temecula, and Torrance in California, as well as Port St. Lucie and Hialeah in Florida, Henderson in Nevada, and Jersey City in New Jersey were identified as having a lower rate of Gen Z migration.

It is important to note that the study’s findings align with broader demographic patterns and preferences among younger individuals. As Gen Z continues to mature and make decisions about higher education, career paths, and lifestyle choices, it will be interesting to observe how these migration patterns evolve and impact the future of these cities.

