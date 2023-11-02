New Career Trends: How TikTok is Revolutionizing Career Advice

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its short-form videos, has become an unexpected source of career advice for Gen Zers and millennials. While spending excessive time on their phones may not come as a surprise, what they are seeking on TikTok might raise some eyebrows. The rise of career coach-type influencers on the platform has been remarkable, appealing to the younger audience looking for guidance in navigating their professional lives.

Numerous TikTok influencers have built a significant following offering career advice with a fresh, relatable approach. Take Gabrielle Judge, for example, whose “Anti-Work Girl Boss” brand encourages her 170,000 followers to find meaning beyond their jobs. Laura Whaley provides quick scripts for awkward office conversations and boasts over 3 million followers. Wonsulting, another popular career advice account on TikTok, offers résumé tips and LinkedIn strategies to their 835,000 followers. The team behind Wonsulting even offers personalized job coaching services at a range of prices.

These career influencers have had a profound impact on their audience. According to a recent survey conducted ResumeBuilder.com, half of Gen Zers and millennials reported receiving specific career advice on TikTok. Moreover, 36% of them have taken the advice and expressed satisfaction with the results. Almost 90% of those who acted upon TikTok advice claimed it positively affected their lives, while only 2% mentioned negative consequences. The level of trust placed in TikTok advice is particularly high among Gen Zers.

However, the fact that even a quarter of older millennials seek career advice on TikTok surprised industry experts. Julia Toothacre, a resume and career strategist at ResumeBuilder.com, noted the demographic’s discerning nature, as they tend to be more cautious when it comes to using social media for career guidance. Toothacre believes that the trust placed in TikTok reflects the frustration and desperation of older millennials during their job search, as wage growth remains stagnant and flexible job opportunities are scarce.

While TikTok has rapidly become a go-to platform for career advice, it is essential to exercise caution and discernment. Toothacre suggests carefully vetting creators, studying their background and expertise before fully embracing their advice. She advises viewers to seek advice from recruiters and HR professionals who have substantial TikTok followings, as their insights are generally more trustworthy. Additionally, Toothacre emphasizes the importance of understanding the type of guidance required—transactional advice focuses on job search processes, while transformational advice digs into an individual’s specific situation to make informed career decisions.

With 62% of TikTok users encountering creators who sell career coaching services, it is clear that many are willing to invest in these resources. However, Toothacre warns against falling for quick-fix promises or guarantees of immediate job opportunities. Authenticity and transparency are crucial factors to consider when consuming career advice on TikTok.

The emergence of TikTok as a platform for career guidance signifies the evolving landscape of professional development in the digital age. While caution is necessary, the use of TikTok for career advice can provide fresh perspectives and relatable insights for individuals navigating the job market.

FAQs

1. Can career advice on TikTok be trusted?

While TikTok has become a popular platform for career advice, it is crucial to exercise caution and discernment. It is recommended to thoroughly vet creators, study their background and expertise, and consider advice from recruiters or HR professionals with substantial TikTok followings.

2. What is the difference between transactional and transformational career advice?

Transactional career advice mainly covers the job search process (résumé revamps, interview preparation, etc.), while transformational advice focuses on identifying an individual’s specific situation and making informed career decisions based on personal circumstances.

3. Are career coaching services offered on TikTok worth the investment?

According to a survey, 30% of TikTok users who encountered creators selling career coaching services found the advice extremely useful. However, it is essential to be cautious of creators who prioritize marketing tactics over genuine expertise.

