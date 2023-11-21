Gen Z Professionals in India Display Remarkable Enthusiasm for AI Skills

A recent report has shed light on the increasing interest among Gen Z professionals in India to acquire Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills. According to the report released on Tuesday LinkedIn, a prominent global professional networking platform, Gen Z individuals in India dedicate an astonishing 73 per cent more time to learning AI skills compared to their older counterparts. This statistic highlights the unique eagerness of the younger generation to embrace and master AI technologies, positioning them as significant contributors to the evolving landscape of professional skills in India.

Furthermore, the report revealed a 70 per cent surge in global conversations revolving around AI from December 2022 to September 2023. As AI continues to shape various industries and sectors, professionals around the world are increasingly recognizing the need to upskill and stay abreast of the latest technological advancements.

Interestingly, the preferred skills among learners in India vary across different generations. Gen Z professionals focus on acquiring digital skills such as Programming Languages, Cloud Computing, and Data Analysis. On the other hand, Millennials and Gen X professionals prioritize developing soft skills like Leadership and Management, Personal Effectiveness, and Personal Development.

In response to these trends, Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager of LinkedIn India, emphasized that upskilling is no longer optional but imperative. He stated, “With a renewed focus on cultivating vital human skills like leadership and problem-solving to harness AI’s full potential.”

The research also highlights the importance of soft skills in a world where routine tasks are increasingly automated. Across APAC, professionals who possess both hard and soft skills were found to be promoted over 13 per cent faster than those with only hard skills.

In India, AI and AI-related job postings demonstrate the demand for various soft skills, including communication, analytical skills, and sales. The advancements in generative AI are also breaking down barriers across culture, geography, and industry, leading to an increased scope for hybrid work settings. In India, organizations have responded to this demand for flexibility, as hybrid job posts have risen from 13.2 per cent in August 2022 to 20.1 per cent in August 2023.

With the pace of AI advancement accelerating, professionals across all generations are recognizing the immense value of acquiring AI skills and staying adaptable in an ever-evolving professional landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is AI?

A: AI, or Artificial Intelligence, refers to the development of computer systems capable of performing tasks typically requiring human intelligence, such as learning, problem-solving, and decision-making.

Q: What are soft skills?

A: Soft skills encompass a range of interpersonal and communication abilities, including leadership, problem-solving, teamwork, and adaptability, that enable individuals to work effectively in professional environments.

Q: How are soft skills important in the age of AI?

A: Soft skills become even more valuable as AI automates routine tasks. These skills, which are uniquely human, enable individuals to focus on meaningful and creative work, contributing to innovation and success in the workplace.

Q: How can professionals stay relevant in the face of technological advancements?

A: Professionals can stay relevant continuously upskilling and adapting to the changing demands of their industries. This may involve acquiring technical skills in emerging technologies like AI and supplementing them with essential soft skills that enhance professional effectiveness.

(Sources: LinkedIn)