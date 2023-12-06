Gen-Z in India: A Trendy Generation with Unique Fashion Sense

A recent survey conducted Instagram has revealed that Gen-Z in India has a strong affinity for showcasing fashion trends in creative and unique ways. The survey, which covered various aspects of Gen-Z’s lives including work, relationships, fashion, beauty, food, and social media, highlighted some interesting findings.

One notable finding is that 44 percent of Gen-Z in India are interested in DIY (do-it-yourself) projects and experimenting with unconventional ways of wearing clothes. This comes as no surprise, considering the abundance of Gen-Z fashion content on Instagram Reels, featuring trends such as “Get Ready With Me” and thrifting reels.

In addition to fashion, beauty trends also play a role in Gen-Z’s self-expression. The survey found that getting a new hairstyle is a favorite among a quarter of Gen-Zs. This reflects their desire to continuously reinvent themselves and stay on top of the latest trends.

Interestingly, the survey also highlighted the importance of memes among Gen-Z. A third of the respondents expressed that bad taste in memes is a major turn-off. Memes have become a popular form of communication for this generation, allowing them to express their thoughts and emotions in a relatable and humorous way.

Another interesting insight from the survey is that a majority of Gen-Zs in India align themselves with a specific fandom. Whether it be music aficionados who are fans of BTS, Taylor Swift, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, and Anirudh, or gaming enthusiasts invested in Minecraft, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Roblox, Gen-Z in India passionately support and engage with their chosen fandom.

Looking ahead, 43 percent of Indian Gen-Zs expressed their hope that 2024 will be a year of personal growth and development. This reflects their ambition to continuously improve themselves and seize opportunities for advancement.

In conclusion, the survey provides an interesting glimpse into the lives and preferences of Gen-Z in India. From their unique fashion sense and love for DIY projects to their fondness for memes and strong affinity for fandoms, Gen-Z in India is undeniably a trendy and culturally engaged generation.