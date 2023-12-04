Hostages Return Home: Reconnecting with the World on TikTok

After a prolonged period of captivity in Gaza following the October 7 attack Hamas, the youngest generation of hostages are finally returning home. Bursting with joy, these teenagers have taken to TikTok to express their delight and catch up on the trends they missed during their time in captivity.

Alma Or, aged 13, posted a dance video along with her friend, explaining that although the trend may have become “tired,” she was excited to finally join in after her release. Alma and her 17-year-old brother Noam were freed in the second round of hostage releases. Noam also shared his thoughts on TikTok, expressing his enthusiasm to catch up with the latest trends while he sat with his friends.

In the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack, which tragically took the life of their mother Yonat, Noam shared that he is striving to return to a sense of normalcy despite their father, Dror, remaining in captivity. Dror’s photo even serves as Alma’s profile picture on TikTok.

Saar Kalderon, a 16-year-old hostage, also made her return to TikTok. Using audio from the series “One Who Knows,” she chose the quote “welcome back queen Serena” because it echoed her feelings upon returning home. Saar’s father Ofer is still held captive, while her brother Erez has been able to reunite with the family.

Similarly, Gali Tershanchesky, aged 13, created a TikTok video using the same audio as Alma Or. In the text overlay, she jokingly wrote, “The roses are red, a pigeon is a type of chicken, everything was good until the Fire Nation decided to attack,” with the caption playfully referring to “the humor of the kidnappers.”

Followers flooded their videos with comments, celebrating their return and sending well-wishes from all around the world.

Despite a seven-day ceasefire that led to the release of around 80 hostages, predominantly women and children, fighting has once again resumed. Negotiations hit an impasse recently when Hamas refused further releases.

This devastating attack led to the captivity of approximately 240 people on October 7, with the death toll reaching at least 1,200 people. The Gaza health ministry, which is under Hamas control, claims that the conflict has resulted in the deaths of more than 15,000 Palestinians.