Majority of Indian Gen Z Consumers Prioritize Brands with Social Causes, Yuvaa Report Reveals

A recent report Yuvaa, a youth impact organization, highlights that a majority of India’s Gen Z consumers place a higher value on brands that support social causes. According to the report, 63 percent of these consumers are more likely to make purchases from brands that communicate a clear purpose. The study, which surveyed over 900 young individuals across 20 cities in India, offers valuable insights into the behavior and preferences of this influential consumer group.

Contrary to traditional brand strategies that heavily invest in celebrity endorsements or influencer partnerships, the study also reveals that Gen Z consumers prioritize recommendations from friends when making purchasing decisions. In fact, half of the participants stated that they were more likely to buy a product based on a friend’s recommendation, rather than an influencer or celebrity endorsement. This suggests that brands should reconsider their marketing approach to better resonate with this younger demographic.

Marketers recognize the significant impact that Gen Z consumers have on various industries, including fast fashion, beauty, lifestyle, electronics, and low-alcoholic beverages such as seltzers and gins. As a result, e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Myntra have launched dedicated stores specifically targeting this consumer group. The report also indicates that over a fourth of Gen Z consumers consider price when making shopping decisions, and they are divided equally between “feminist and non-feminist brands.”

With an estimated 116 million Gen Z consumers in India today, brands that align themselves with social causes and prioritize sustainability will likely witness greater success in engaging this influential consumer group. By understanding the preferences and behaviors of Gen Z consumers, companies can adapt their strategies to better cater to this growing market segment. Emphasizing purpose-driven messaging and leveraging genuine connections with friends and peers could prove to be key elements in capturing the attention of Gen Z and driving brand loyalty in the future.