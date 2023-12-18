Outrage Over TikTok Videos Discouraging Military Recruitment Sparks Controversy

Social media has once again become a battleground for political and cultural debates, this time revolving around TikTok videos posted U.S. Army recruits and soldiers discouraging their fellow Gen Zers from joining the military. While some conservatives have dubbed it a “mutiny,” a closer look reveals that the videos in question are not as recent as they appear.

The controversy started when conservative-leaning outlets like Breitbart and the Daily Mail posted articles over the weekend, referencing TikTok videos from as far back as 2020. One video, posted @midwest_ant, listed various cons of being in the army, such as a lack of privacy, poor pay, and disrespectful leadership. The video concluded suggesting the air force as an alternative.

Another video, posted @itsnotfunnytreull, criticized the pay, physical demands of the job, addiction to substances, and officers who “power trip.” Both of these videos, though they garnered backlash on social media, are over a year old.

The uproar surrounding these videos highlights concerns about the military’s ability to meet recruitment goals, leading some to claim that the Army has been “wokeified” and has lost touch with its traditional demographic. Others argue that complaining about aspects of military life is a longstanding tradition and should be expected.

It is worth noting that the U.S. Army has struggled to recruit soldiers, falling short of its recruitment goal in 2023 10,000 people. In response, the Army has launched recruitment efforts on social media platforms like TikTok and plans to overhaul its current recruitment system.

While these TikTok videos have certainly sparked controversy, it is essential to consider the larger context and not draw sweeping conclusions based on a handful of videos. The diversity of opinions on social media reflects the ongoing debates within the military and society as a whole.