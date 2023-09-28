Gen Z Students Remain Committed to Streaming Services Despite Rising Costs

A recent survey conducted UNiDAYS has revealed an unexpected trend among Gen Z students – they are unwilling to part with their beloved streaming services. In an era where households are cutting back on subscriptions to save money, this steadfastness represents a remarkable opportunity for advertisers to tap into this market.

The survey, conducted across the UK, the US, and Australia, gathered insights from over 3,000 students. It aimed to understand the factors that influence students’ choices of streaming services and their preferences. Despite the rising costs of subscriptions, Gen Z students continue to prioritize access to their favorite streaming platforms.

For advertisers, this presents an excellent opportunity to reach a highly engaged and dedicated audience that is willing to invest in streaming services. With Gen Z being the “streaming generation,” advertisers can tailor their campaigns to target this demographic and effectively convey their message.

However, it is important for advertisers to consider the preferences of Gen Z students when crafting their campaigns. The survey revealed that the most crucial factors influencing students’ streaming service choices are a variety of content, competitive pricing, and the ability to watch offline. Advertisers can leverage these insights to create compelling advertising campaigns that resonate with Gen Z students.

It is worth noting that as Gen Z students prioritize streaming services, they also exhibit a willingness to spend money on other forms of entertainment. This includes attending concerts, visiting cinemas, and engaging in other live events. Advertisers can take advantage of this broader interest and explore opportunities to reach Gen Z students through these channels as well.

In conclusion, Gen Z students remain committed to their streaming services despite the rising costs. This presents a unique opportunity for advertisers to engage with a dedicated and enthusiastic audience. By understanding the preferences and factors influencing students’ streaming service choices, advertisers can tailor their campaigns effectively and maximize their reach in this market.

