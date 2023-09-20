Brands Missing Out on Marketing to Gen X on Social Media, Says Report

A new report from GroupM’s Wavemaker reveals that brands are failing to effectively market to Generation X (Gen X) on social media, missing out on a significant opportunity to reach this affluent generation. The report titled “Finding the Gen X Factor” highlights that only 13% of Gen X, individuals between the ages of 41 and 56, feel represented in the social media ads they encounter. This indicates a bias brands towards younger demographics, particularly Gen Z, who are the primary target on popular platforms like TikTok.

The report further unveils that 92% of the nearly 200,000 Gen Xers surveyed worldwide use social media every day. Gen X is the fastest-growing generation on TikTok, with 28% of the platform’s user base being Gen X. Surprisingly, only 5% of brands allocate budget towards influencer campaigns targeting this generation. This represents a missed opportunity to connect with Gen X on social media and leverage their substantial buying power.

The report emphasizes that Gen X holds significant purchasing influence, as they are set to inherit $70 trillion from the Baby Boomer generation. Furthermore, Gen X audiences are proven to be more engaged and loyal than younger consumers. To effectively engage with this generation, brands need to consider long-term, long-form, and community-based content that builds trust, loyalty, and representation.

Gen X is navigating a rollercoaster of life stages, including supporting their children, menopause, divorce or second marriages, empty nests, and caring for aging parents. These life stages bring emotional upheavals and new spending habits, presenting brands with an opportunity to address the unique needs of Gen X.

Unlike younger generations, Gen X is less concerned with presenting different versions of themselves online. They prefer informative content on social media and respond positively to self-improvement language. Additionally, Gen X values brand trust and purchases products based on need, rather than impulse.

The report reveals that influencer campaigns tailored for Gen X have performed significantly better than those targeting Gen Z. Campaigns featuring Gen X creators have shown 73% higher relevance among Gen X audiences, resulting in 43% more website visits for the brands involved. These successful campaigns feature longer posts, indicating that Gen X audiences have longer attention spans.

Brands like L’Oreal Paris have successfully tapped into the Gen X market partnering with influencers over the age of 45. For example, their collaboration with 10 influencers to promote the Age Perfect Rosy-Oil Serum exceeded engagement goals 450%.

In conclusion, brands need to recognize the distinct needs, wants, and behaviors of Gen X on social media platforms. By understanding and responding to these nuances, brands have the opportunity to connect with this affluent generation and drive their business growth.

Sources:

– GroupM’s Wavemaker report: “Finding the Gen X Factor”

– Gen X Buying Power report