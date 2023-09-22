Pick of the Week: Gen V

Gen V, a spin-off from the popular show The Boys, combines superhero tropes with high-school drama. The story centers around Marie Moreau, a teenager with a tragic past and a unique ability called “blood bending.” Marie is accepted into Godolkin University, where she quickly realizes that corruption and self-interest are prevalent among the aspiring members of the Seven. With the help of her roommate Emma and the college’s cool clique, Marie uncovers the darkness at the heart of Godolkin. This irreverent and wildly entertaining series is a brilliant spoof of corporate American values. Gen V will be available on Prime Video starting from September 29th.

Who Killed Jill Dando?

Netflix presents a three-part documentary about the 1999 murder of TV presenter Jill Dando. This true-crime series delves into the case, which remains unsolved almost 25 years later, exploring various leads that emerged during the investigation. The documentary features interviews with police detectives, Dando’s brother Nigel, and her ex-partner Bob Wheaton. It provides a comprehensive look at the shocking violence and the open-ended mystery surrounding Dando’s murder. Who Killed Jill Dando? will be available on Netflix starting from September 26th.

The Fake Sheikh

“The Fake Sheikh” is a three-part series that tells the story of investigative journalist Mazher Mahmood. Mahmood, also known as “the fake sheikh,” gained notoriety in the UK media landscape for his undercover stings, ranging from corruption exposés to celebrity entrapments. However, his luck eventually ran out, and he ended up in prison for perverting the course of justice. This series serves as an insightful refresher on a shameful chapter in British journalism. The Fake Sheikh will be available on Prime Video starting from September 26th.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved story, directed and written Wes Anderson. The film follows a man named Henry Sugar, played Benedict Cumberbatch, who teaches himself to see without using his eyes. Anderson’s signature style perfectly matches the story’s mannered milieu, exploring themes of avarice, charity, and human potential. Henry Sugar uses his newfound abilities to win a fortune in casinos and fight poverty. The star-studded cast includes Ralph Fiennes and Dev Patel. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will be available on Netflix starting from September 26th.

These are just a few highlights of the upcoming releases. For more exciting content, be sure to check out the following:

…

Sources:

– Prime Video

– Netflix

– Lionsgate