Gen. Mark Milley Addresses Trump’s Accusations and Ensures Safety

Gen. Mark Milley, the outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has responded to former President Donald Trump’s recent allegations against him, assuring that he will take appropriate measures to ensure his safety. Trump accused Milley of communicating with China without his knowledge during the final months of his administration. Milley, who was nominated Trump for his position, defended his communications with China and expressed his disappointment in Trump’s comments.

The public dispute between Trump and Milley has been ongoing for years. Earlier in 2021, a book suggested that Milley was concerned about Trump attempting a power grab over the 2020 election results. However, Milley refused to comment on these reports. Trump also criticized Milley’s role in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, suggesting that his decision to leave office was a cause for celebration.

In response to Trump’s suggestion that Milley deserves execution, the general emphasized that he has been faithful to the Constitution throughout his 44-year military career and is willing to die to support and defend it. Milley refrained from directly addressing Trump’s comments but asserted that he will never turn his back on the Constitution.

Regarding his calls with China, Milley’s spokesperson stated that they were part of his regular communications with defense chiefs worldwide. These calls aimed to reduce tensions between nations and avoid unintended consequences or conflict. Milley’s conversations with his Chinese counterpart were revealed in the book “Peril” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. There were reports that Milley assured General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army that the U.S. would not initiate an attack against China.

In an upcoming episode of “60 Minutes,” Milley is expected to discuss why he believed his calls to China were not only appropriate but also necessary to prevent further conflict.

Source: Norah O’Donnell, Keith Sharman, Roxanne Feitel, and Aliza Chasan, CBS News