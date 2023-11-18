New Smartphone Maker Xingji Meizu Group Raises $276.1 Million in Funding Round

Xingji Meizu Group, a smartphone manufacturer that was recently acquired Zhejiang Geely Holding, a Chinese automotive firm, has successfully raised 2 billion yuan ($276.1 million) in an extended angel and Series A funding round. The Series A funding, which was finalized recently, was led Asia Investment Capital (Shanghai) Management and Harvest Global Investments.

This investment round follows closely on the heels of an earlier angel financing round carried out Xingji Meizu Group in the first half of the year. The previous round attracted the participation of local investors such as Winreal Investment, Xingyuan Fund, and Wuhan Economic Development Zone. With these two funding rounds combined, the firm’s post-money valuation now stands at 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion).

In a significant organizational change, Shen Ziyu, co-founder of Xingji Meizu Group, has assumed the role of CEO, while co-founder Su Jing, formerly the executive vice president and CFO, has been appointed as the company’s president.

Xingji Meizu Group, established in March 2023, has transformed into a multi-sector platform focusing on the convergence of consumer electronics and smart electric vehicles. With offices located in Shanghai, Beijing, and Zhuhai, the company aims to lead innovation at the intersection of these two industries.

The recent formation of a joint venture between Xingji Meizu Group and Swedish automotive brand Polestar emphasizes the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in China’s electric vehicle market. The joint venture will strengthen Polestar’s foothold in the country, marking an exciting step forward in their quest for EV domination.

