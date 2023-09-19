Geely’s Jiyue Brand Opens Orders for First Smart Electric Vehicle Model

Chinese automaker Geely has announced that its Jiyue brand is now accepting orders for its first smart electric vehicle (EV) model. The vehicle comes with a starting price of 259,900 yuan ($35,625), as mentioned in a post on Jiyue’s official WeChat account.

Jiyue’s entry into the EV market reflects the growing demand for clean and sustainable transportation options in China. With a starting price that makes it more accessible to a wider range of consumers, this new model aims to compete with other established EV brands in the market.

As the market for EVs continues to expand, Geely’s Jiyue brand is positioning itself as a strong contender in the industry. The company is recognized for its innovative designs and advanced technologies, and this new model is expected to showcase Jiyue’s commitment to producing high-quality electric vehicles.

While specific details about the vehicle’s features and specifications have not been provided in the source article, it is reasonable to assume that the new smart EV model will include state-of-the-art technologies such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), smart connectivity features, and a sustainable and efficient electric powertrain.

By offering a competitive price point, Geely’s Jiyue brand is aiming to attract customers who are looking for an affordable yet technologically advanced electric vehicle option. This move Geely reflects the company’s strategic vision to expand its presence in the burgeoning EV market.

