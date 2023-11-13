New Title: GEEKOM A5: A Compact Powerhouse for Your Computing Needs

Overview

Introducing the GEEKOM A5, a Windows 11 Pro mini PC that packs a punch with its powerful specifications. Equipped with an eight-core, sixteen-thread AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, this mini PC offers exceptional performance. With support for up to 64GB RAM and NVMe/SATA SSD storage up to 2TB, the GEEKOM A5 is a versatile device suitable for various computing tasks. Its impressive interfaces include dual HDMI 2.0 ports, five USB 3.2 Gen 2 10 Gbps ports, and 2.5GbE connectivity. Additionally, it features a WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless module to ensure seamless connectivity.

Unboxing and Design

The GEEKOM A5 mini PC arrives in a sturdy package, providing excellent protection for the device and its accessories during transit. With clear markings on the package, users can easily confirm the CPU model, RAM capacity, and SSD size before unboxing the product. Our review sample included an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 32GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

Inside the package, you’ll find the mini PC itself, along with essential accessories. These include a 120W power adapter, power cord, HDMI cable, user manual, VESA mount, and screw set for drive installation.

The GEEKOM A5 boasts a rose gold high-strength metal and plastic enclosure, which exudes a sleek and stylish appearance. Every port is thoughtfully labeled, making it easy to identify their functionalities. The front panel features two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a power button. On the rear panel, you’ll find a 19V DC jack, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (2x USB-C + 1x USB Type-A), one USB 2.0 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a 2.5GbE RJ45 port. Ventilation holes are strategically placed on two sides of the mini PC, ensuring optimal heat dissipation. Additionally, the mini PC includes a Kensington lock slot and a full-size SD card slot.

Teardown and Installation

To further explore the GEEKOM A5’s internals, we embarked on a teardown adventure. By unscrewing the bottom cover, we gained access to the mainboard and its components. The A5 mini PC comes equipped with two Wooposit-branded 16GB DDR4 memory sticks operating at 3,200 MHz and a 512GB Lexar NM620 M.2 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD. Furthermore, the top cover features a slot for a 2.5-inch SATA drive, allowing for additional storage options.

Within the A5 mini PC, we discovered an AW-XB547NF wireless module that supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. While details concerning the chip used were not readily available, online sources suggest that the module may be based on the Realtek RTL8852BE chip. This arrangement enables seamless wireless performance, especially when paired with Windows 11 Pro. Moreover, we anticipate compatibility with Ubuntu 22.04, as an RTL8552BE Linux driver is available if needed.

First Boot to Windows 11 Pro

Our initial booting experience with the GEEKOM A5 was smooth and hassle-free. We connected a wireless keyboard and mouse using USB RF dongles, as well as a CrowView display via a USB-C to USB-C cable. After pressing the power button, the mini PC effortlessly proceeded through the Windows 11 Pro setup wizard. We encountered no issues while selecting language preferences and configuring networking settings, ultimately landing on the Windows 11 Pro desktop with a stable internet connection via WiFi 6.

Upon checking the System->About section in the settings, we confirmed that our A5 Mini PC featured an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, running at a base frequency of 3.2 GHz, accompanied 32GB RAM. The operating system in use was Windows 11 Pro 64-bit.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the GEEKOM A5 mini PC showcases remarkable performance capabilities, making it an ideal choice for various computing needs. Its powerful processor, ample RAM, and extensive storage options deliver exceptional speed and multitasking capabilities. With its sleek design, generous interfaces, and reliable wireless connectivity, the GEEKOM A5 ensures a seamless user experience. Stay tuned for the next part of our review, where we will thoroughly examine the performance and features of Windows 11 Pro on the GEEKOM A5 mini PC, followed a comprehensive evaluation of its compatibility with Ubuntu 22.04.

FAQ

Q: What are the key specifications of the GEEKOM A5 mini PC?

A: The GEEKOM A5 boasts an eight-core, sixteen-thread AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, up to 64GB RAM, and support for NVMe/SATA SSD storage up to 2TB. It also offers interfaces such as dual HDMI 2.0 ports, five USB 3.2 Gen 2 10 Gbps ports, 2.5GbE connectivity, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Q: Can the GEEKOM A5 mini PC be easily upgraded?

A: Yes, the GEEKOM A5 has been designed for easy upgrades. The bottom cover can be removed to access the mainboard, permitting memory and storage changes or additions. The mini PC also includes a slot for installing a 2.5-inch SATA drive.

Q: What operating systems does the GEEKOM A5 mini PC support?

A: The GEEKOM A5 is compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11 Pro operating systems. Additionally, it can be tested with Ubuntu 22.04 for Linux compatibility.

Q: Where can I purchase the GEEKOM A5 mini PC?

A: The GEEKOM A5 mini PC is currently available for purchase on Amazon. The model featured in this review, equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 32GB RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD, is priced at $327.99 when utilizing the $50 page coupon in combination with other available coupons.