Rush Contemplates Reuniting for Live Performances

In a recent interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Geddy Lee hinted at the possibility of reuniting with Alex Lifeson for live performances as Rush. The iconic Canadian band’s drummer, Neil Peart, tragically passed away in 2020, leading many to believe that the band would not continue without him. However, Lee and Lifeson have had a change of heart.

During the interview, Lee revealed that he and Lifeson have discussed the idea of bringing in a world-renowned drummer to perform as Rush. While he didn’t give any definitive answers, Lee acknowledged that the possibility is not out of the question. He emphasized the importance of following one’s beliefs and not being afraid to take risks. Lifeson chimed in, saying that it’s in their nature to keep going and not give up.

This revelation comes after Lee and Lifeson joined forces on stage in 2022 for a Taylor Hawkins tribute, where they performed Rush classics with guest drummers including Danny Carey, Omar Hakim, Dave Grohl, and Chad Smith. The positive reception they received led Lee to see that the “taboo” of continuing without Peart had shifted. He expressed gratitude for the support they received and acknowledged that they now have the freedom to decide how they want to move forward.

Rush has had an illustrious career, selling over 50 million records and being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013. Their music has left an indelible mark on the rock music landscape, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see if the band will ever grace the stage again. While no concrete plans have been announced, the glimmer of hope provided Lee’s recent comments has given fans reason to believe that Rush may continue to make music in some form.

In conclusion, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have hinted at the possibility of reuniting for live performances as Rush, even without their late drummer, Neil Peart. Their recent collaboration at a tribute concert has opened the door for a potential continuation of the band’s legacy. While nothing is confirmed, fans remain hopeful for more Rush music in the future.