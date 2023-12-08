Christian Pulisic has made an exceptional start to his Serie A career, showcasing his skills with five goals since joining the league from Chelsea during the summer transfer window. His recent goal against Frosinone has been likened to a masterful chess move, as he skillfully controlled the ball and delivered a checkmate with a shot into the top corner.

Pulisic’s goal-scoring prowess is indeed reminiscent of a chess player, given his ability to navigate the field and make decisive moves. This season has marked a significant improvement for him, as he has never started a league campaign with such success before.

What stood out in Pulisic’s latest goal was his impeccable first touch, collecting a pass over 60 meters away, and effortlessly maneuvering through space before finding the back of the net. The American footballer is gradually establishing himself in Milan, and the statistics highlight that whenever he scores, his team never loses under Stefano Pioli’s management.

Although Pulisic has yet to replicate his impressive form in the Champions League, his current goal-scoring streak surpasses anything he achieved during his time at Borussia Dortmund, where he was hailed as a future star. In previous seasons, he would start strong bagging a couple of goals before experiencing a decline in form.

However, his move to Milan seems to have rejuvenated him. In addition to his five goals in Serie A, he has also contributed three goals for the US national team in matches against Uzbekistan, Germany, and Ghana. Since the summer, Pulisic has amassed a total of eight goals and two assists in 21 appearances for both his club and country.

Following a challenging season at Chelsea, where he struggled for consistent playing time and managed only one goal in 30 appearances, Pulisic is now showcasing his talent and proving his worth. Milan is witnessing an inspiring transformation as Pulisic continues to excel in Serie A.