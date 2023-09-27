Actor Laurence Fox Suspended GB News Over On-Air Comments

GB News has suspended actor-turned-broadcaster Laurence Fox after he made derogatory comments about a female journalist during a live discussion on the channel. Fox, known for his roles in movies like Elizabeth: The Golden Age and Becoming Jane, as well as TV series like Victoria and Lewis, denigrated PoliticsJOE reporter Ava Evans, questioning what “self-respecting man” would want to be intimate with her. His comments were deemed “totally unacceptable” GB News, and the channel has vowed to formally apologize to Evans.

Fox’s suspension is effective immediately, and he has been taken off the air while the channel carries out an investigation into the incident. Despite the backlash, Fox defended his remarks on social media, stating that he stands every word he said. The discussion that led to the controversial comments centered around Evans’ views on the need for a minister for mental health.

Host Dan Wootton, who was seen laughing in response to Fox’s remarks, later issued apologies on air, acknowledging the inappropriateness of the comments and stating that he had reacted out of shock. However, Fox claimed that Wootton had sent him laughing emojis after the exchange and that GB News was aware of his intended remarks beforehand.

This incident comes in the wake of GB News facing criticism for breaching media regulator Ofcom’s impartiality rules. Additionally, Wootton has been embroiled in allegations of inappropriate behavior, which he has denied. The Daily Mail has suspended his column pending review.

