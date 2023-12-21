New Gaza War Exposes Emotional Journey of Gazan Influencers on Social Media

An exploration of the emotions experienced Gazans during Israel’s war against Hamas on social media reveals a significant shift in perspectives among young people and online influencers. Influencer Saleh Aljafarawi, who gained recognition in Israel during the war, initially posted videos cheering against rocket attacks towards Israel. However, as the conflict escalated, Aljafarawi shared a video expressing fear and sadness, with his own family members being victims of IDF attacks.

Similarly, Silwan, an influencer with a substantial Instagram following, originally praised Hamas for their attack, despite its frightening nature. As the IDF operations in the Strip intensified, Silwan’s posts reflected a change in her perception as she realized the impact of the conflict on her life, her family, and her friends. Expressing sentiments such as “The realization that there are some messages that will never be answered” and “May Allah curse those who gave them weapons and left us defenseless,” Silwan’s captions even included “R.I.P – rest in peace,” alluding to the possibility of her own demise during the war.

Anas Matar, a civil engineer and student with a large following on social media, initially celebrated the massacre, even posting a picture of a deceased IDF soldier. However, as the situation progressed, Matar experienced a shift in his perspective. He began seeking shelter for his loved ones, highlighting the limited options facing Gazans: either siege and death or displacement.

Ahmed Balousha, another prominent Gazan influencer, also saw a change in his stance. Initially supportive of Hamas’ attack, he later expressed a desire to leave Gaza, requesting financial assistance to facilitate his escape. Balousha also criticized other Arab countries, accusing them of abandoning Gaza in its time of need and vowing to teach future generations that the Arabs betrayed them.

These emotional journeys showcased on social media platforms illustrate the evolving perspectives of Gazans during the war, reflecting the complex reality of living in a war-torn region.