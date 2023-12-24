Israeli Attacks on Gaza Claim Lives of Dozens of Journalists

According to recent reports, the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the death of dozens of journalists. The latest victim is the Palestinian journalist Muhammed Abu Hweidy, who was killed during an Israeli air raid on his home in the east of Gaza City. The government media office in Gaza has revealed that at least 100 journalists have been killed since the start of the conflict.

However, the Committee to Protect Journalists has reported a lower number, stating that 69 journalists, including Al Jazeera Arabic’s cameraman Samer Abudaqa, have been killed so far in the conflict. Regardless of the exact number, the toll on journalists is shockingly high, with many media premises and offices in Gaza being completely or partially destroyed Israeli attacks. This has led to hundreds of Palestinian journalists and their families being forcibly displaced to the south, leaving behind their reporting equipment and facing difficult conditions and frequent communication blackouts.

The targeting of journalists in Gaza is in clear violation of international humanitarian laws, which protect media workers in armed conflict zones. Several Palestinian journalists have stated that they believe Israel is deliberately targeting them to silence their stories.

Tim Dawson, the deputy general secretary at the International Federation of Journalists, expressed his concern over the alarmingly high death toll among journalists in Gaza. He described it as a concentration of deaths that he has not seen in any other conflict. Despite the dangers they face, journalists in Gaza continue to carry out their work with only cameras, microphones, and notebooks. Some Palestinian journalists have even received threatening calls from individuals claiming to be from the Israeli military, warning them of future targeting.

The international community must actively condemn these attacks on journalists and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. Journalists play a vital role in reporting the truth and journalistic freedom must be protected, especially in conflict zones where their voices are needed the most.