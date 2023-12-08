Hollywood Celebrities Navigate Controversial Stances on Gaza Conflict

Amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Hollywood celebrities are finding themselves at the center of controversy as they express their opinions on social media. However, taking sides in the volatile Gaza war has proven to have both positive and negative consequences for these stars.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, renowned for her role in “Wonder Woman,” has been vocal in her unwavering support for Israel. With over 109 million Instagram followers, she has used her platform to advocate for the release of civilians held Hamas. While she has garnered support for her stance, Gadot has also faced criticism from users who argue that she should acknowledge the plight of innocent Palestinians.

Similarly, American model Gigi Hadid, of Palestinian descent and followed 79 million, has shifted her focus from fashion to addressing the “systemic mistreatment” of Palestinians the Israeli government. Despite receiving praise from some, Hadid has faced accusations of spreading lies and antisemitism from critics.

The Israel-Palestinian conflict has long been a divisive issue, often provoking strong reactions from the public. Celebrities like Muhammad Ali, Jane Fonda, and Bob Dylan faced backlash for their opposition to the Vietnam War in pre-social media times. More recently, actors such as Ben Stiller, Angelina Jolie, and Sean Penn gained approval from their Western fans for supporting Ukraine. However, the Israel-Palestinian conflict remains particularly contentious, subjecting celebrities to even harsher criticism.

Taking sides in this conflict poses risks for celebrities, as they risk alienating sponsors and producers. Business and geopolitics do not mix well, and companies have little appetite for controversy. Celebrities often find themselves under scrutiny from organized communities, which contributes to the intense backlash they can face.

Amid this pressure, it may seem tempting for celebrities to remain silent. However, the conflict puts them in a difficult position, as silence can be interpreted as taking a stance. Taking a nuanced approach seems challenging in such a charged climate.

Critics have targeted American singer and actor Selena Gomez for her perceived lack of a stronger stance on the issue. Gomez, alongside other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Joaquin Phoenix, opted for a middle ground, signing a petition calling for a ceasefire and the safe release of hostages. However, very few celebrities, including Gadot, signed both the open letter thanking US President Joe Biden for supporting “the Jewish people” and advocating for the release of all hostages held Hamas.

The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to test the willingness of celebrities to engage in political discourse. While taking a stance may align them with supporters, the consequences of expressing their opinions can be severe, forcing these stars to navigate a precarious path between personal beliefs and potential backlash from fans and industry stakeholders.