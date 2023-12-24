Gavin Newsom Defends Trump’s Right to be on California’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot

In a surprising stance, California Governor Gavin Newsom publicly criticized fellow Democrats for considering blocking former president Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot, asserting that candidates should be defeated through the democratic process. Newsom acknowledged that Trump poses a threat to democracy but stated, “In California, we defeat candidates at the polls.” The governor emphasized that any attempts to remove Trump from the ballot would only serve as political distractions rather than addressing the real issues at hand.

The momentum to exclude Trump from the ballot gained traction after Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis sent a letter to California Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber, urging her to explore legal options for his removal. Kounalakis argued that it is crucial to protect the fundamental pillars of democracy. However, Newsom’s criticism puts him at odds with fellow Democrats who support the idea.

Newsom’s comments come shortly after the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling to remove Trump from their state’s 2024 ballot. The court justified their decision invoking the insurrection clause in the U.S. Constitution, claiming that Trump’s actions fueled the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

While the ruling received condemnation from the majority of the GOP, Trump’s Republican rivals for the party’s presidential nomination swiftly rallied around him, recognizing the potential political advantage of his inclusion on the ballot.

Both Newsom and Kounalakis have yet to respond to requests for comments on the matter.

It remains to be seen whether Newsom’s stance will influence the ongoing debate within the Democratic Party regarding Trump’s participation in future elections. Despite the concerns raised Kounalakis and others about the implications of Trump’s candidacy, Newsom’s position highlights the importance of respecting the democratic process and allowing voters to determine the outcome of elections.