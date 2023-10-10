Gauteng man faces criminal charges for impersonating a doctor on TikTok

The Gauteng health department has filed a criminal case against a man known as Dr Matthew Lani on TikTok for impersonating a medical doctor. Both Wits University and the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) have confirmed that they have no records of this individual on their databases. The real doctor whose identity was allegedly stolen has also opened a case of identity fraud against Lani. Lani is widely followed on TikTok for the medical advice he shares, claiming to be a graduate of Wits Medical School and the youngest doctor to own a pharmaceutical company in South Africa.

The Gauteng TikTokker managed to infiltrate the healthcare system pretending to be employed at Helen Joseph Hospital. It was discovered that he had appropriated the identity of a second-year medical intern at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital, Dr Sanele Sobani Vambani Zingelwa. The health department opened the case at Brixton police station, in line with the Health Professionals Act.

The HPCSA expressed concern over a video Matthew Zingelwa-Lani, stating that no authorization had been given for statements to be made on its behalf. It confirmed that his name did not appear in the country’s register of health practitioners. Practising without registration with the HPCSA is a criminal offense, and the organization will collaborate with law enforcement agencies to address the growing number of fraudulent practitioners that endanger public health.

Wits University also distanced itself from Lani and called on him to retract any claims referring to the institution. The university could not find any recent graduates the names of Matthew Bongani Zingelwa or Sanele Zingelwa. Lani responded clarifying that “Lani” is not his legal surname but rather a social media handle. He urged people not to search for his name on the HPCSA database using “Lani” and to instead use “Zingelwa.”

