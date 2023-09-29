Gauri Khan Receives Praise for New Selfie on Instagram

Gauri Khan, co-producer of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film “Jawan,” has delighted fans with a new selfie posted on Instagram. In the selfie, Gauri shows off her new iPhone 15 Pro Max, capturing the attention of her followers.

The post quickly garnered around 50,000 likes within an hour, with many fans praising Gauri’s stunning appearance. Preity Zinta, who has previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan, showered Gauri’s selfie with heart emojis. Fans eagerly awaited a comment from Shah Rukh himself, expressing their admiration for the couple.

Directed Atlee and produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, “Jawan” has been a massive success at the box office, grossing over ₹1000 crore worldwide. Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma have co-produced the film, while Anirudh Ravichander has provided the music. The movie, which features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and many other talented actors.

Gauri Khan has been actively promoting “Jawan” on her social media platforms. She recently shared a promotional poster that announced a 1+1 offer on film tickets, encouraging fans to enjoy the movie with their loved ones.

With her new selfie gaining praise and “Jawan” continuing to make waves at the box office, Gauri Khan’s contribution to the film industry as a producer and interior designer remains highly regarded her fans.

