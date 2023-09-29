Gauri Khan Shares Stunning Selfie on Instagram, Receives Love from Fans

Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, delighted her fans on Instagram posting a breathtaking selfie. In the picture, Gauri looks absolutely gorgeous in a sea green outfit, complemented her wavy hair and subtle makeup. She captioned the photo with the camera quality of her new mobile phone.

As soon as the photo was shared, Gauri’s friends and fans flooded the comment section with love. Preity Zinta expressed her affection leaving two red heart emojis, while Farah Khan exclaimed, “Wowwww… you actually approved your own pic, Gauri… looking good.”

The comment section was also filled with adoring remarks from fans. One fan eagerly anticipated a comment from Shah Rukh Khan, referring to Gauri as a “gorgeous queen.” Another praised her as the “beautiful wife of a box office star.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been enjoying the success of his recent release, “Jawan.” The film, directed Atlee and starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside Shah Rukh, has been breaking records at the box office. It also features special cameo appearances Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

In addition, Shah Rukh Khan has put an end to the rumors of delays surrounding his upcoming film, “Dunki.” He confirmed during the “Jawan” event that the movie, directed Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, will be released on December 22, 2023. Interestingly, this release date will also coincide with the premiere of Prabhas’ film, “Salaar,” resulting in a clash at the box office.

