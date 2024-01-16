Coco Gauff and Jessical Pegula Critique USTA’s Cartoon Representation of Players

Summary: Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, two prominent American tennis players, have criticized the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for sharing a social media post featuring a cartoon depiction of American players participating in the Australian Open. The post, which aimed to wish the players good luck, received backlash for its art style. Gauff expressed her disapproval, mentioning that the cartoon made them all appear unattractive. Pegula echoed Gauff’s sentiment, adding humorously that they looked “ugly af.” Following the criticism, the USTA removed the image.

Gauff clarified that her initial comments were made out of boredom and that she did not feel genuinely offended. She acknowledged the often ruthless, yet comedic nature of tennis Twitter. Other players featured in the post included Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, and Emma Navarro.

Gauff, seeded fourth in Melbourne, began her campaign in the tournament against Anna Karolína Schmiedlová. She recently won the Auckland Open, successfully defending her title defeating Elina Svitolina in the final. Fritz and Tiafoe also secured victories in their first-round matches, along with unseeded American players Caroline Dolehide and Amanda Anisimova in the women’s draw.

While Gauff and Pegula’s critique sheds light on the USTA’s marketing approach, it also highlights the significance of how athletes are represented. In an era when social media plays a crucial role in shaping public perception, sports organizations must ensure that their content resonates positively with their athletes and fans. As the Australian Open progresses, it remains to be seen how the USTA will respond to this specific incident and adapt its social media strategy moving forward.