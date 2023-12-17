Devastating Fire Destroys Popular Bowling Alley in Clare

A devastating fire has completely destroyed the beloved Gateway Lanes and Lounge in Clare, leaving the community and owners in shock. The fire broke out on Tuesday night, consuming the building and reducing it to a pile of rubble and twisted metal. While the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, it is believed to have started in the area where the kitchen once stood.

Although the owners were in the midst of renovating their business, the extensive damage has left them uncertain about the future. John Gross, the owner of the bowling alley, expressed his heartbreak and devastation upon seeing the destruction. The bowling alley has been in his family since 1982, and after reclaiming it from a previous contractor, John and his son, Jacob, were working tirelessly to restore it to its former glory.

Despite the loss, there is a silver lining to this tragic event. It turns out that Jacob left the building earlier than usual on Tuesday night after their weekly bowling night with the family. Thankfully, no one was inside the building at the time of the fire. However, one firefighter sustained minor burns and injuries when the roof collapsed, but she is expected to recover.

The fire required the assistance of five other fire departments, and it took several hours before it was finally under control. The community has been deeply impacted the loss of this longstanding establishment, which has served as a gathering place for residents and visitors alike.

While it is too early to determine the next steps for Gateway Lanes and Lounge, the owners are taking things one step at a time. The support and condolences from the community have been overwhelming, with people sharing memories and expressing their sympathies on social media.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and a state fire marshal has been called in to assist. The owners hope that they will be able to rebuild and restore this cherished landmark, but only time will tell.