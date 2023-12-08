Gasparilla Music Festival Unveils New Venue for 2024

The Gasparilla Music Festival is set to make a splash in 2024 with a brand new location that promises an immersive experience for music lovers. The picturesque Julian B Lane Park will serve as the backdrop for the festival, offering a dynamic setting across five stages.

Scheduled for February 16-18, the festival is gearing up to showcase a diverse lineup of talent. Early birds are in for a treat as discounted tickets will go on sale this Tuesday, December 5 at 10 AM. This is an opportunity to secure passes at unbeatable prices.

Executive Director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation, David Cox, expressed excitement about the new venue and the possibilities it opens up for the festival. Thanks to community partners, the festival aims to keep the experience accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Limited in quantity, these “Early Bird” tickets are expected to sell out quickly. With prices like $60 for a 2-day pass and $75 for the full 3-day extravaganza, festival-goers are in for a great deal. For those seeking a premium experience, VIP tickets range from $150 to $200.

The Gasparilla Music Festival, now in its 13th year, has been consistently voted as Tampa Bay’s number one festival. It has welcomed renowned performers such as Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and Portugal the Man. More than just a music event, the festival celebrates Tampa’s vibrant culture and community spirit.

Not to be forgotten, the festival also offers a Kids Fest with family-friendly performances and interactive activities, making it a weekend outing for the whole family.

The Gasparilla Music Foundation, the driving force behind the festival, is deeply invested in nurturing local talent and supporting music education in the community. Their impact extends beyond the festival itself.

So, get ready to rock at the Gasparilla Music Festival’s new home in Tampa Bay. Grab your tickets, spread the word, and prepare for an unforgettable musical journey. For more information or to get involved, reach out to the Gasparilla Music Foundation through [email protected].