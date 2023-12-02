Introducing the Old Gold Pack: Fans Band Together Against VAR Inconsistencies

In a bid to voice their frustrations over the inconsistencies of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, a group of passionate supporters called the Old Gold Pack are planning a series of protests. The supporters, who are not only Wolves fans but also advocates for fair play in the Premier League, aim to make their displeasure known ahead of Wolves’ match against Nottingham Forest next week.

The Old Gold Pack intends to distribute thousands of placards and create banners to visually express their dissatisfaction with the VAR decisions that have gone against their club. Wolves have already received apologies from the referees’ body, the PGMOL, for two controversial decisions that cost them crucial points this season. The latest grievances include penalties and a disputed decision involving Carlos Vinicius.

To fund their campaign, the Old Gold Pack is asking for donations from fellow supporters. Their spokesperson emphasized that their objective is not solely to represent Wolves fans but to be a voice for all Premier League supporters who share their concerns about the negative impact of VAR on the game.

When asked about the upcoming protests, Wolves manager Gary O’Neil stated that he understands the frustrations of the fans. O’Neil, who was once a supporter himself, encourages the fans to express their opinions and exercise their freedom to decide on the appropriate course of action. Despite the challenging circumstances, O’Neil believes that maintaining a positive atmosphere and backing the players is vital for the team’s success.

On a separate note, O’Neil addressed the recent social media post of Pablo Sarabia, expressing disappointment for not getting playing time. O’Neil clarified that he had spoken to Sarabia about the matter, and the player has apologized to the group. Despite the unfortunate sequence of events in the previous match, O’Neil assured Sarabia that his hard work would be recognized, and he would eventually receive the opportunity to contribute on the pitch.

