Summary: Recent reports suggesting that Arsenal defender William Saliba would miss seven weeks due to an injury have been proven false. The misinformation was initially spread on social media, prompting former footballer Jamie Carragher to repost it on his personal account. However, Carragher has since deleted the post and issued an apology. Liverpool’s upcoming match against Arsenal is now crucial, as the outcome may have lasting implications on both teams’ seasons.

In a surprising turn of events, it has been confirmed that the rumors surrounding William Saliba’s injury were nothing more than false information spread through social media. Earlier this week, a fake account claimed that Saliba would be sidelined for seven weeks due to an undisclosed injury. The news quickly gained traction and reached former footballer Jamie Carragher, who then shared the information on his personal social media account.

However, after further investigation, it was discovered that the entire story was fabricated. The account responsible for spreading the false news has been identified and subsequently removed from the social media platform. Carragher has also taken steps to rectify his mistake deleting the post and issuing a public apology for unintentionally sharing false information.

The timing of this incident could not be more critical for Liverpool, as they are set to face Arsenal in a crucial home match. With a string of draws in recent matches, Liverpool will be eager to secure a victory and regain their momentum in the Premier League. On the other hand, Arsenal will be motivated to prove themselves against a formidable opponent and solidify their position in the top four.

The outcome of this match may have lasting implications on both teams’ seasons. Liverpool, who have been plagued injuries, will be looking to utilize their impressive home record and the support of their passionate fans to secure a much-needed win. Meanwhile, Arsenal, who have been in good form recently, will be determined to maintain their positive momentum and continue to climb up the league table.

In conclusion, it is vital to be cautious when consuming news from social media platforms, as misinformation can easily spread. The incident involving the false injury rumors surrounding William Saliba serves as a reminder to fact-check before sharing information, even for well-known personalities like Jamie Carragher. With Liverpool and Arsenal set to clash in an upcoming match, the stakes have been raised, making this a game to watch for football fans around the world.