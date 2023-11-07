Gary O. Martin, Former Sony Pictures Executive, Leaves Behind a Legacy of Film Franchises

Gary O. Martin, a former Sony Pictures executive who played a crucial role in shaping the studio’s success, passed away peacefully at his home in Sherwood Forest, Calif., at the age of 79. Martin’s extensive career at Sony spanned several decades, making him a revered figure in the entertainment industry.

Martin began his journey with the studio in 1981 as a production manager, and his talent and dedication quickly propelled him to higher positions. In 1988, he assumed the responsibility of overseeing production and post-production on the lot, and later in 2003, he took on the crucial role of managing studio operations. Throughout his tenure, Martin contributed to the launch and development of iconic film franchises such as “Spider-Man,” “Men in Black,” and the renowned adaptations of Dan Brown’s novels, helmed Ron Howard.

Sid Ganis, former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, fondly remembered Martin as a remarkable colleague and a compassionate individual. Despite his tough exterior, Martin was known for his kindness and generosity within the industry.

In recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions, Sony Pictures renamed one of its renowned sound stages, where “The Wizard of Oz” was filmed, as a testament to Martin’s legacy upon his retirement in 2013. This gesture exemplified the immense respect and admiration that his colleagues held for him.

Beyond his professional achievements, Martin’s commitment to the Motion Picture and Television Fund was unwavering. The Martin family’s renovation of the Susan and Gary Martin Screening Room at the MPTF campus in 2014 demonstrated their heartfelt dedication to supporting the industry and its members.

Gary O. Martin leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Susan, as well as their son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and extended family. His funeral services will be held on November 17 at Old North Church at Forest Lawn. In honor of his memory, donations can be made to the Motion Picture and Television Fund.

