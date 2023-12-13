Gary Lineker’s Tweets Violate BBC Social Media Guidelines

Summary: The incoming chairman of the BBC, Samir Shah, has stated that Gary Lineker’s recent tweets mocking right-wing Tory MPs have violated the corporation’s social media guidelines. Lineker’s posts came under scrutiny after he, along with several other celebrities, signed a letter urging the government to scrap its Rwanda deportation policy for asylum seekers. Defence secretary Grant Shapps criticized Lineker, prompting a series of retaliatory tweets from the former football star. Shah, speaking before his confirmation as chairman, expressed that Lineker’s comments “seem to breach” the guidelines and called for a resolution to the ongoing issue.

In an exchange of tweets, Lineker targeted Shapps posting a photograph of the politician with different names assigned to him. Lineker also accused Tory MP Jonathan Gullis of illiteracy in response to Gullis’ accusation of breaching BBC guidelines. Shah acknowledged that the signing of the letter did not violate guidelines, but Lineker’s recent tweet appeared to breach them. He emphasized the need for a resolution to the situation, stating that the constant controversy surrounding Lineker and the BBC damages the corporation’s reputation.

The BBC spokesperson refrained from commenting on individual tweets but stressed the importance of maintaining civility and not calling into question anyone’s character. Shah proposed monitoring the effectiveness of the social media guidelines and inviting Director-General Tim Davie to discuss their impact. He highlighted the need for a solution that would benefit all parties involved and protect the BBC’s reputation.

This incident is not the first time Lineker has faced controversy regarding his tweets. Earlier this year, he voiced criticism of a government asylum seeker policy, leading to a BBC impartiality dispute. Lineker was briefly asked to step back from his role as a presenter on “Match Of The Day,” but he returned when fellow pundits boycotted BBC sports shows in solidarity. Consequently, the BBC strengthened its social media guidelines to address issues of impartiality and civility among its staff.