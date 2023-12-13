Samir Shah Discusses Gary Lineker’s Controversial Tweets

In the latest development at the BBC, incoming chairman Samir Shah has commented on the recent social media posts of Gary Lineker, the broadcaster’s highest-paid presenter. Shah stated that Lineker’s tweets mocking Conservative politicians seemed to be in violation of the social media rules implemented in September. Shah shared his belief that the BBC is currently examining the situation and contemplating its response.

This controversy originated when Lineker joined several others in signing a letter urging the government to create a fair plan for refugees. This action received criticism from Conservative lawmakers, who claimed that it compromised the BBC’s impartiality. In response, Lineker engaged in quote tweets to Jonathan Gullis MP and Grant Shapps, making comments that some interpreted as disrespectful.

The BBC’s newly implemented rules, introduced due to a previous dispute over Lineker’s social media use earlier this year, dictate that star presenters should not attack the character of individual politicians in the UK and must promote civil discourse. Shah expressed concern regarding the growing number of conflicts arising from Lineker’s posts, emphasizing the damage it causes to the BBC’s reputation. He hinted that a review of the corporation’s social media guidelines, conducted independently John Hardie over the summer, might prompt reconsideration of their effectiveness.

Shah further called upon the BBC’s director general to offer his perspective on whether the current social media guidelines are achieving their intended purpose. He suggested a robust evaluation of their efficacy moving forward.

The outcome of this situation and its impact on Lineker and the BBC’s social media policies remains to be seen. Further updates will follow as the situation develops.