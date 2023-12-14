Gary Lineker’s Tweets Draw Attention and Debate

Summary: Tweets former professional footballer Gary Lineker have sparked a controversy regarding the BBC’s impartiality guidelines. The incoming chairman of the BBC, Samir Shah, stated that Lineker’s recent tweets seemed to breach the broadcaster’s social media rules. Lineker had criticized Conservative politicians who questioned his signing of an open letter denouncing the Rwanda Bill. While Lineker’s initial letter signing was deemed within guidelines, his subsequent tweet identifying a politician appeared to cross the line. The BBC has yet to announce its response.

In recent days, Gary Lineker has made headlines with his tweets directed towards Tory MPs, drawing attention and sparking debates about the BBC’s impartiality. The football pundit and host of Match of the Day signed an open letter expressing his concerns about the newly passed Rwanda Bill, a move that garnered criticism from Conservative politicians.

Samir Shah, the incoming chairman of the BBC, addressed the issue during a hearing with the Commons Media Select Committee. Shah remarked that Lineker’s initial letter signing did not breach the broadcaster’s guidelines. However, he expressed concern about Lineker’s follow-up tweet, in which he identified a specific politician. Shah suggested that this particular tweet appeared to breach the BBC’s social media rules.

As head of the BBC Board, Shah emphasized the importance of protecting the broadcaster’s independence and ensuring its adherence to impartiality rules. He stated that Lineker’s actions could potentially undermine the cause he supports, as it shifts the focus onto him and the BBC, rather than the issue at hand.

The BBC has guidelines in place regarding the personal use of social media, urging its employees not to criticize the character of individual politicians in the UK. The case involving Lineker has ignited a debate about the extent to which public figures should express their opinions on political matters.

The controversy began when Stoke MP Jonathan Gullis accused Lineker of breaching the BBC’s impartiality rules. Lineker responded questioning Gullis’ understanding of the updated guidelines. The former footballer also engaged in exchanges with Grant Shapps, the Defense Secretary, and Lee Anderson, the Tory deputy chair.

The BBC has yet to announce its official response regarding Lineker’s tweets. It remains to be seen how they will address the issue and whether any action will be taken. In the meantime, the debate over the limits of public figures’ political expression continues.