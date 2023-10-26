Manchester United Winger Alejandro Garnacho Faces Potential Disciplinary Action for Controversial Social Media Post

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could face disciplinary action from the Football Association (FA) due to a recent social media post that has been deemed racially insensitive. In the post, Garnacho used gorilla emojis in relation to a picture of Andre Onana’s penalty save during a match against Copenhagen.

The photo, which featured Garnacho and other United teammates celebrating Onana’s save, prompted controversy and backlash due to the racial connotations associated with the gorilla emojis. Once Garnacho became aware of the potential implications of his post, he promptly deleted it from his profile. However, the FA has since requested his observations on the matter, leaving the possibility of a charge against him.

This incident follows a similar case involving United striker Edinson Cavani, who was previously slapped with a three-game ban for using a racially insensitive term on social media. In Cavani’s case, the FA deemed his post to be insulting, abusive, and improper, resulting in a fine of £100,000 and mandatory education on the issue.

It is worth noting that Garnacho’s post has received support from his teammate Onana, who defended him on social media. Onana asserted that people cannot dictate what he should be offended and interpreted the gorilla emojis as symbols of power and strength.

However, incidents like these are not isolated within the world of football. Four years ago, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva faced a one-game ban and a fine of £50,000 for a post about his former team-mate Benjamin Mendy, which drew comparisons to a racially controversial image from a Spanish company.

The FA has been actively cracking down on racially sensitive posts on social media, as it wants to maintain a safe and inclusive environment within the football community. The governing body considers any reference, whether explicit or implied, to color, race, or ethnic origin as an aggravated breach of their guidelines.

As the investigation into Alejandro Garnacho’s social media post continues, the resulting disciplinary action will likely serve as another reminder of the importance of promoting respect and equality in football.

