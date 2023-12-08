New and Delicious Homemade Garlic Cheddar Biscuits

Summary: In this easy and flavorful recipe, we show you how to make homemade Garlic Cheddar Biscuits that are lighter and healthier using Greek yogurt in the dough. These biscuits are golden brown, light, and flaky, making them the perfect accompaniment to any meal. With minimal ingredients and simple steps, this recipe is a winner for both beginners and experienced bakers.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of all-purpose flour

– Baking powder

– Salt

– Cold butter

– Greek yogurt

– Garlic cloves

– Sharp cheddar cheese

– Fresh parsley or chives

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

2. Cut in two tablespoons of cold butter until no longer visible.

3. Mix in the Greek yogurt, cheese, and half of the minced garlic, kneading until smooth.

4. Form the dough into eight biscuits and slightly flatten them to half an inch thick.

5. Place the biscuits on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and spray them with oil.

6. Bake the biscuits on the top rack of a preheated 375°F oven for 20 minutes.

7. While the biscuits are baking, melt the remaining butter in a small pan and sauté the rest of the garlic until fragrant.

8. Remove the biscuits from the oven and let them rest for 10 minutes.

9. Brush the biscuits with the melted garlic butter and sprinkle with fresh parsley or chives.

Serve these delicious Garlic Cheddar Biscuits as a side dish with your favorite main course, or enjoy them as a snack on their own. They also pair perfectly with soups, chili, or pasta dishes. The best part is that these biscuits can be made ahead of time and warmed in the oven before serving.

Feel free to customize this recipe adding your favorite herbs or swapping the cheese for something different like Colby or Monterrey Jack. These biscuits are versatile and can be adapted to suit your taste preferences.

Whether you’re a seasoned baker or just starting out, these homemade Garlic Cheddar Biscuits are sure to impress. Give them a try and enjoy the delicious flavors and flaky texture.