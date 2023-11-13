Garena Free Fire Max: Unlock Exciting Rewards with Redeem Codes

Garena Free Fire Max, the popular battle royale game, is celebrating Diwali with the introduction of the Diwali Royale 3 event. Running from November 10 to November 16, this event offers players a chance to win fantastic rewards without having to spend diamonds. Instead, players can use gold coins and vouchers to claim their prizes.

The list of rewards available during the event includes a variety of exclusive skins, such as the AK47 – Water Balloons Skin and the Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer Skin. Players can also get their hands on the Roaring Knight outfit pieces, the Desi Gangster set, and the Flaming Beast Banner, among other exciting items.

In addition to the event rewards, players can also acquire additional prizes using daily redeem codes. These redeem codes provide an opportunity to win various rewards in the game. However, it’s important to note that redeem codes have an expiration date, so players must use them before they expire.

To redeem the codes, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official Redemption website of Garena Free Fire Max clicking on the following link: [Reward Portal](https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

2. Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

3. Enter the redeem code in the designated text box and click on the confirm button.

4. Wait for the rewards to be sent to your mailbox within 24 hours (in the case of a successful redemption).

Remember, even if you don’t receive any rewards during the Diwali event, these redeem codes offer an additional chance to earn prizes. Stay tuned for the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes to maximize your rewards and enhance your gaming experience.

FAQ:

1. How long does the Diwali Royale 3 event last?

The Diwali Royale 3 event in Garena Free Fire Max runs from November 10 to November 16.

2. What rewards can be won during the event?

Players can win a variety of rewards, including exclusive skins, outfits, banners, and more. Some of the rewards include the AK47 Water Balloons Skin, Woodpecker Merciless Necromancer Skin, and the Golden Tiger Avatar.

3. How do I redeem codes in Garena Free Fire Max?

To redeem codes, visit the official Redemption website, log in using your game account, enter the redeem code, and confirm. The rewards will be sent to your mailbox within 24 hours.

(Source: HT Tech)