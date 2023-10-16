All3Media Intl. Launches Lifestyle Channels on Amazon Freevee

All3Media Intl. has announced the launch of three of its lifestyle FAST/live TV channels on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. Viewers can now stream these channels for free on Amazon Freevee.

The channels available for streaming include “Gardening With Monty Don,” a channel dedicated to outdoor-focused shows from Monty Don, a renowned horticulturalist and author. This channel offers practical tips, tricks, and inspirational locations for gardening enthusiasts. It features a variety of beautifully filmed gardening series and documentaries, such as BBC’s “Gardeners’ World,” “Big Dreams, Small Spaces,” and “My Dream Farm.” It also showcases breathtaking gardens from around the world in documentaries like “Adriatic Gardens” and “Secret History of the British Garden.”

Another channel now available on Amazon Freevee is “Great British Menu,” which showcases world-class chefs competing for the opportunity to cook at prestigious themed banquets. These chefs curate delicious dishes using local ingredients and celebrate British spirit. Past season themes have included the Royal family, London Olympics, Wimbledon Tennis’ 140th anniversary, and the National Health Service’s 70th anniversary. The series is produced Optomen Television.

The third channel, “Fifth Gear,” is a magazine series focusing on automobiles. It features new car reviews, second-hand bargains, industry news, and feature pieces. The hosts of the show are knowledgeable authorities on cars in the U.K., including Tiff Needell, Jason Plato, Vicki Butler-Henderson, and Jonny Smith. Each episode also features a different racing driver guest, providing viewers with a first-hand insight into their world. The series, produced North One Television, offers a mix of high-octane features filmed around the world, covering supercars, bumper-to-bumper racing, crash tests, and record attempts.

These channels are also distributed on other streaming services in the U.S. All3Media Intl. hopes that the curated, entertaining, and high-quality content on Amazon Freevee will appeal to a wider audience while offering professional tips and entertainment in gardening, cooking, and automobiles.

