Gardener Discovers Mislabelled Invasive Plant in Their Garden

A gardener on Reddit recently made an alarming discovery when they found out that the plant they had purchased for their garden was mislabelled and actually an invasive species. The user, known as “@unoriginalname22,” shared a photo of the plant in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, explaining that it had been bought from a nursery as a sundial lupine, which was native to their garden. However, a plant identification app revealed that it was actually a bigleaf lupine, which is known to be invasive.

Concerned about their find, the gardener questioned whether it was the nursery’s fault for misidentifying the plant. Sadly, the suspicions were confirmed a commenter who advised the gardener to contact the nursery and request a refund.

While the bigleaf lupine does have some positive aspects, such as attracting pollinating insects and hummingbirds, it can also have negative consequences for a garden. The plant has the ability to outcompete and crowd out native plants like milkweed, which is crucial for the survival of the endangered monarch butterfly. Monarch larvae rely on milkweed as their host plant and cannot eat lupine.

Unsurprisingly, the gardener was not pleased with the nursery’s mistake and expressed their frustration. This was not the first time they had encountered mislabelled plants from the same store, as they had previously purchased black-eyed Susans that turned out to be a different species.

The gardener’s experience resonated with other commenters who also struggled to find accurate labels for native plants at nurseries. Many rely on plant identification apps or Google images to verify the species before making a purchase. However, caution was advised when using such apps, as they are known to be unreliable, with some recommending the use of reputable apps like iNaturalist and seeking expert verification.

In conclusion, gardeners should remain vigilant and double-check the accuracy of plant labels to prevent the introduction of invasive species into their gardens.